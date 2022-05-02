Angelina Jolie spotted at a cafe in Ukraine amid war

Angelina Jolie, the Oscar-winning actress known for her humanitarian activities, surprised everyone with a surprise visit to a cafe in Lviv, Ukraine, during the Russian invasion. Pictures and videos of Jolie from the cafe are circulating on the internet.

According to reports, the actress was spotted in a cafe in the city on Saturday amid the Russia-Ukraine situation. In viral videos and pictures, Angelina is dressed in a grey sweater and matching slacks with a backpack. She casually enters the cafe and greets her admirers by waving and signing autographs.

Her visit has not been announced officially. The reason behind her surprise visit, who is United Nations Special Envoy for Refugees, is not known yet. She also paid a visit to the railway station in Lviv. Her videos and images had already gone viral on the internet, with netizens praising her.

?? Ain't this the sweetest thing you will see?! #AngelinaJolie has that charm with the kids ? Lviv, Ukraine pic.twitter.com/R0B1CGcyB7 — Tres ? (@Dagger_Knox) April 30, 2022