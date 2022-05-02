Equity markets to remain closed tomorrow

Mumbai: Equity markets in the country – Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE)- will remain closed tomorrow on May 3, 2022 on account of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

There a a total of 13 holidays for the equity markets this year. For the remaining part of the year, the exchanges will remain closed on August 9 on account of Muharram. After that on August 15 i.e. Independence Day. The other days in 2022 on which both the exchanges will remain closed are August 31 (Ganesh Chaturthi), October 5 (Dussehra), October 24 (Diwali, Lakshmi Pujan), October 26 (Diwali, Balipratipada) and November 8 (Guru Nanak Jayanti).