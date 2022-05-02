Happy birthday David Beckham: Here are some lesser known facts about the English footballer

London: May 2nd is the birthday of legendary English footballer David Beckham. He was born as David Robert Joseph Beckham in May 2, 1975. He was the captain of national football team of England and played for Real Madrid, LA Galaxy and Paris Saint-Germain.

David Beckham is known for his range of passing, crossing ability and bending free-kicks as a right winger. He is praised as the one of the greatest midfielders and as one of the best set-piece specialists of all time.

David Beckham is the first English player to win league titles in four countries—England, Spain, the United States and France. He is also the first English footballer to play 100 UEFA Champions League games.

He made international debut in 1996. He played 115 matches for England and appeared in 3 FIFA World Cup tournaments, in 1998, 2002 and 2006. He also played 2 UEFA European Championship tournaments, in 2000 and 2004. He retired in May 2013 after a 20-year career, during which he won 19 major trophies.

Here are some lesser known facts about:

David Beckham suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

He made a cameo appearance with Zinedine Zidane and Raúl, in the 2005 film ‘Goal: The Dream Begins’.

He also appeared as himself in the sequel of the film ‘Goal! 2: Living the Dream’.

He has a film named after him- bend it like Beckham.

His wife Victoria was part of the famous singing group Spice Girls.

He had donated his entire Paris Saint-Germain salary to charity.

His favourite food is pie and mash with a side of jellied eels.

He has as at least 20 tattoos on his body.