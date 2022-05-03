Britain donates armoured vehicles to aid evacuation of Ukrainians

The government said on Tuesday that Britain will donate 13 armoured vehicles to aid with the evacuation of residents from besieged districts in Ukraine’s east.

In a statement, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated, ‘This new supply of armoured vehicles will assist protect innocent Ukrainians seeking to flee Russian shelling and support Ukrainian officials carrying out essential work.’

The steel-plated trucks, which can withstand high-velocity bullets, anti-personnel mines, and improvised explosive devices, will also be used to carry officials to temporary command posts and assist workers restoring railway lines, according to the British government.

According to the statement, the vehicles were given from a foreign office fleet in response to a request from the Ukrainian government and will begin arriving within days.

(1 dollar = 0.7999 pounds)