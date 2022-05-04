Gulf country announces fine for not renewing vehicle registration

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Traffic (Muroor) in Saudi Arabia has announced fine for not renewing the vehicle’ registration on time. The authority announced that a fine of 100 Saudi Riyals will be imposed on vehicle owners.

As per the new law, any vehicle driver who does not renew his vehicle’s registration after the lapse of 60 days from its expiry would be subject to a fine of SR100 for each year in which he did not pay. The vehicle’ registration renewal fee is SR100. Registration renewal fee for buses will be SR400. The fees will increase depending on the type of vehicle.