UN reveals that 101 individuals were evacuated from Mariupol steel plant

On Tuesday, a United Nations humanitarian official announced that 101 people had been successfully evacuated from the Azovstal steel mill, with the majority of the evacuees now in Zaporizhzhia, where they are receiving humanitarian help.

‘Thanks to the operation, 101 women, men, children, and the elderly were finally able to exit the bunkers beneath the Azovstal steelworks and see the light after two months,’ said Osnat Lubrani, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, in a statement to press.

In a separate statement, the International Committee of the Red Cross, which was also involved in the safe passage operation, said that 100 persons from the Mariupol plant region had arrived in Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday. It went on to say that some of them were injured.