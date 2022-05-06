Putin to send ‘doomsday’ warning to the West

When President Vladimir Putin leads celebrations honouring the 77th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany on Monday, he will issue a ‘doomsday’ warning to the West, parading Russia’s vast weaponry while its forces continue to battle in Ukraine.

Putin will address in Red Square in front of a procession of troops, tanks, rockets, and intercontinental ballistic missiles, defiant in the face of deep Western isolation since ordering the invasion of Russia’s neighbour.

Supersonic fighters, Tu-160 strategic bombers, and, for the first time since 2010, the Il-80 ‘doomsday’ command jet, which would carry Russia’s top brass in the event of a nuclear war, will fly over St Basil’s Cathedral, according to the Defence Ministry.

In that scenario, the Il-80 would serve as the Russian president’s mobile command centre. It is technologically advanced, but precise information are classified as Russian state secrets.

The 69-year-old Kremlin leader has compared the Ukrainian conflict to the threat that Adolf Hitler’s Nazis posed to the Soviet Union in 1941.

When Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24, he stated, ‘The attempt to pacify the aggressor on the eve of the Great Patriotic War turned out to be a miscalculation that cost our people dearly.’

‘We won’t make the same mistake twice; we have no right.’