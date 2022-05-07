Commodity Market: Gold price surged marginally

Thiruvananthapuram: Price of sovereign gold surged marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereing gold is trading at Rs 37,920. Higher by Rs 240 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4740, higher by Rs 30.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold future ended at Rs 51,344 per 10 gram. On the international market, price of spot gold settled at $1883 per ounce. According to market experts, gold prices are under pressure as Dollar Index has sustained at its 20-year high levels.