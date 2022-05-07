Dubai airport runway closure: Here is the list of airlines that have shifted operations

Dubai: The northern runway at Dubai International Airport (DXB) will be closed for 45 days between May 9 and June 22. The runway is closed to carry out overall refurbishment works. The refurbishment works are done to ensure safety and efficiency in operations.

Earlier several air carriers had announced that several flights will be shifted temporarily to Dubai World Central (DWC), Sharjah International Airport and to other terminals at DXB. More than 1000 flights per week will be diverted.

Here is a comprehensive list of airlines that have announced a shift to DWC and a change in operational schedules:

Flydubai: The low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, flydubai will operate flights to selected destinations from DWC for 45 days from May 9 to June 22. Flights to all other flydubai destinations will operate from Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB).

These flights will be operated from DWC:

Addis Ababa

Ahmedabad

Alexandria

Alula

Bahrain

Chennai

Delhi

Dammam

Dhaka

Doha

Gassim

Istanbul (SAW)

Karachi

Kathmandu

Khartoum

Kochi

Kolkata

Lucknow

Kuwait

Mumbai

Multan

Muscat

Quetta

Riyadh

Air India Express: Some flights operated by Air India Express flights will be redirected to Sharjah and Al Maktoum International Airport (Dubai World Central – DWC).

Flights to Indian cities which are impacted by the change are:

Mangalore

Kozhikode

Kochi

Thiruvananthapuram

Tiruchirappalli

Amritsar

Jaipur

Lucknow

A detailed list of the schedule can be found here: https://blog.airindiaexpress.in/dubai-airport-change-alert/

Gulf Air: Gulf Air’s daily operations to Dubai will be split between Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

IndiGo Airlines: Flights will operate from both Dubai International Airport as well as DWC.

Some of the cities that the change has impacted are:

Hyderabad

Mumbai

Spice Jet: Spice Jet will also be operating out of DXB and DWC for 45 days.

Some of the cities that the change has impacted are:

Amritsar

Mumbai

Ahmedabad

Pune