Dubai airport runway closure: Here is the list of airlines that have shifted operations

Dubai: The northern runway at Dubai International Airport (DXB) will be closed for 45 days between May 9 and June 22. The runway is closed to carry out overall refurbishment works. The refurbishment works are done to ensure safety and efficiency in operations.
Earlier several air carriers had announced that several flights will be shifted temporarily to Dubai World Central (DWC), Sharjah International Airport and to other terminals at DXB. More than 1000 flights per week will be diverted.
Also Read; Reliance Industries becomes first Indian company to cross $ 100 billion revenue
Here is a comprehensive list of airlines that have announced a shift to DWC and a change in operational schedules:
Flydubai: The low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, flydubai will operate flights to selected destinations from DWC for 45 days from May 9 to June 22. Flights to all other flydubai destinations will operate from Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB).
These flights will be operated from DWC:
Addis Ababa
Ahmedabad
Alexandria
Alula
Bahrain
Chennai
Delhi
Dammam
Dhaka
Doha
Gassim
Istanbul (SAW)
Karachi
Kathmandu
Khartoum
Kochi
Kolkata
Lucknow
Kuwait
Mumbai
Multan
Muscat
Quetta
Riyadh
Air India Express: Some flights operated by Air India Express flights will be redirected to Sharjah and Al Maktoum International Airport (Dubai World Central – DWC).
Flights to Indian cities which are impacted by the change are:
Mangalore
Kozhikode
Kochi
Thiruvananthapuram
Tiruchirappalli
Amritsar
Jaipur
Lucknow
A detailed list of the schedule can be found here: https://blog.airindiaexpress.in/dubai-airport-change-alert/
Gulf Air: Gulf Air’s daily operations to Dubai will be split between Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).
IndiGo Airlines: Flights will operate from both Dubai International Airport as well as DWC.
Some of the cities that the change has impacted are:
Hyderabad
Mumbai
Spice Jet: Spice Jet will also be operating out of DXB and DWC for 45 days.
Some of the cities that the change has impacted are:
Amritsar
Mumbai
Ahmedabad
Pune
Post Your Comments