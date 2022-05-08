Airline suspends operation due to rising fuel prices

Abuja: The national air carrier of Nigeria, Nigerian Airlines decided to suspend operations from Monday until further notice. The decision was taken due to rising jet fuel price.

Domestic flights in the African country have been disrupted since March. Some air carriers started to cancel internal schedules while others delayed operations.

Also Read: India Meteorological Department predicts heatwave in these states

Global jet fuel prices have surged after Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. Jet fuel has risen to 700 naira per litre in Nigeria from 190 naira over a short period. The cost of a one-hour flight has doubled to 120,000 naira. Airline passengers in Nigeria pay for fares in naira, which has weakened sharply due to devaluations. Fuel suppliers however are paid in dollars, a scarce currency in Africa’s top economy.