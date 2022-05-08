Andhra cops secure conviction in foreigner’s rape case in 57 days

After completing the prosecution process in 14 days, the Andhra Pradesh Police got a guilty verdict for accused in an attempt to rape case in just 57 days. ‘We were successful in securing a verdict in such a quick time after a scientific investigation process. This case highlights the tremendous coordination between the police, prosecution lawyers and the judiciary,’ K V Rajendranath Reddy, the state director general of police, told PTI.

On March 8, 2022, a Lithuanian national was attempted to be raped while travelling through a forest patch in the SPS Nellore district. 2 persons tried to molest her, but she escaped. She later reported the incident to the police. ‘Within three hours, the two accused were arrested and by March 16, we filed the charge sheet in court. We got the case listed for prosecution quickly as the woman was supposed to return to her country,’ the DGP said.

The trial took three days, and the Nellore sessions court finished the evidence examination in one day. On April 6 and 7, the court heard both sides’ arguments and reserved its judgment. The decision was made on May 5.