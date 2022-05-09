Gandhiji’s personal belongings up for auction: From ‘iconic spectacles to dhoti'( PICS)

Mahatma Gandhi’s personal artifacts, including his wooden sandals and what is thought to be the last image of him taken alive, are expected to earn more than half a million pounds at an online auction in the United Kingdom. 70 of the famed figure’s things are for sale in total. Consider some of the auction items, their significance, and the expected sale price:

Garland from the well-known ‘Salt March’

According to the auction website, Gandhi was handed this one-of-a-kind handmade garland necklace on the first day of the legendary Salt March, March 12, 1930. It is likely to bring between 6,000 and 8,000 pounds. The Salt March, also known as the Dandi March and the Dandi Satyagraha, was a peaceful civil disobedience action led by Mahatma Gandhi. The twenty-four-day march (from March 12 to April 6, 1930) was a nonviolent protest against the British salt monopoly.

Bapu’s most recent photograph

A previously unknown portrait of Gandhi was taken in 1947 at Birla Site in New Delhi by either his personal physician Doctor Kanuga or his wife Nandubahen, according to the auction house. Gandhi lived in the residence for 144 days before being killed on January 30th, 1948. The worth is believed to be between 400 and 600 pounds. He is sitting in a black and white photograph, maybe holding a spinning wheel or other wooden implements. He is clad in a traditional hat and linen robe. On the reverse of the image is written, ‘Gandhiji, 1947, Birla House.’

His iconic spectacles

A pair of reputed c1920 gold plated circular rimmed glasses owned and used by Mahatma Gandhi are also available for purchase. The asking price is thought to be between 80,000 and 120,000 pounds.

Mahatma Gandhi’s custom-made sandals

There are also two pairs of his specially created and worn sandals for sale. Gandhiji, a man of simplicity, regularly fashioned his own shoes and clothing. Gandhi created them in the 1940s, according to the auction website. Each pair is projected to sell for between 15,000 and 25,000 pounds.

Handwritten letters

Letters written by hand A vast number of his handwritten letters, some of which are addressed to other famous figures like Sardar Vallabhai Patel, are also up for auction. The estimates range from 200 to 5000 pounds.

Khadi dhoti or loincloth

Gandhi’s Khadi dhoti or loincloth, which he weaved and wore himself. The word ‘Bapu’ is written in one corner of the handwoven white cotton fabric. The asking price is believed to be between £15,000 and £25,000.