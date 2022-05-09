Woman alleges being raped by Sahitya Akademi Award winning author; case registered

New Delhi: A Sahitya Akademi Award winner has been booked by Delhi Police, after a 32-year-old woman accused him of raping her. A case under section 376 (rape) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) was registered against the author.

The woman, a UPSC aspirant, stated in her complaint that she met the accused writer on a social media platform in 2013 and subsequently developed friendship. She added that in 2013, she went for an eye check-up to AIIMS and she got late while returning home, for which the suspect hurled abuses at her and beat her up, and later also assaulted her.

The next day, he again came and promised to marry her and forcefully assaulted her for three days. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered on April 6 this year under IPC sections dealing with rape and causing hurt against the man in north Delhi, a senior police officer said. ‘I started crying…He then forced himself upon me… I cried but he raped me and left. The next day, he came and started apologising. He also promised to marry me…’, the FIR stated.

The accused also allegedly contacted senior police officers in Madhya Pradesh who, in turn, threatened her, she claimed. The police official added that the matter was being investigated and no arrest made yet.