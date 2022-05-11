Gold worth Rs 26 lakh seized at Karipur airport; Passenger from Bahrain nabbed

Karipur: Kerala Police seized 766 grams of gold compound from a passenger who arrived at Karipur International Airport. Muhammed Murshid(26), a native of Vadakara, was arrested with a compound of 695 grams of gold, estimated to cost around Rs 26 lakh.

He was nabbed by the officials after he cleared security screening and emerged from the airport. He arrived from Bahrain and was caught by the police on the basis of a tip-off. The gold compound was expertly hidden in the body.

Also read: ‘Cyclone Asani’ weakens as it approaches Andhra coast; Kerala to get rain until May 15

Meanwhile, the police have also abbed two others who came to buy gold from him. Four mobile phones, Rs 50,000, two passports and a vehicle were also seized by the police.