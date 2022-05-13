Coal production surge by 29% in India

New Delhi: The data released by the Union Coal Ministry revealed that the coal production in the country has surged by 29% in April as compared to corresponding period of previous year. Over 66 million tonnes coal production was registered in April.

Also Read: Retail inflation in India surge to 7.79%

The coal dispatch increased by 8.66% to 71.30 metric tonnes from 65.62 metric tonnes during April as compared to April, 2020. Coal dispatch to power utilities went up by 18.15%. The overall power generation in last month has been 11.75% higher than the power generated in the corresponding period previous year.