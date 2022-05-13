Sonos Ray launches new soundbar

Mumbai: US audio brand, Sonos Ray launched its new budget soundbar in the market. The new soundbar is offered in two colour options- Black and White. It is priced at $279 (roughly Rs. 21,600) in the US. It is currently available for pre-orders in the US via the company website. Deliveries will start from June 7.

The new soundbar features two mid-woofers, four class-d digital amplifiers and two tweeters to ensure bass and create a high-frequency response. It is powered by a quad-core processor with a maximum clock speed of 2.4GHz. It can be connected with the Sonos app that is available on the Google Play store or Apple’s App Store.

It offers Wi-Fi 802.11/b/g/n connectivity and allows users to stream audio from platforms like Spotify Connect and Amazon Music among others. It can be connected to TVs or PCs via an optical cable that is included in the box.