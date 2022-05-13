The single ‘extremely rare’ potato chip sold for £2,000 in the UK!

On the internet, there is no shortage of unusual news, and virtually every week, one comes across an oddly shaped food item being offered for exorbitant costs. A single Sour Cream and Onion Pringles potato chips are the latest in a long series of unusually shaped, exorbitantly priced food items. Finding a strangely shaped chip is not uncommon given the volume of chips consumed on a daily basis throughout the world, but a seller in the United Kingdom has asked £2,000 for that specific Pringle potato chip on eBay because he feels the form is ‘very unique.’

According to The Mirror, the vendor from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire listed the chip on the site as a ‘brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged item,’ and the photo revealed that the top edges folded precisely to line up with the rest of the chip to make an unusual design. While the goods did not receive many bids, the vendor has also given financing alternatives for purchasing the snack. As a result, any prospective buyer can pay £95 every month for the next two years, bringing the total cost of the chip to a whopping £2,280.

In the United Kingdom, a packet of Pringles chips costs around £1.65. In addition, another vendor is offering two Sour Cream and Onion snacks for £50, while one in Manchester has opted to charge £65 for a Honey Glazed Ham flavour Pringle that was described as a ‘Folded back Pringle with a little fracture in it but holding together well.’