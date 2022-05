Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained firm in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37000 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4625. As per market experts, price of gold is slipping down for the last 30 days. Gold prices slipped by 6% in the last 30 days.

On Friday, May 14, gold price had declined by Rs 360 to Rs 50,127 per 10 gram. Gold price stood at Rs 50,487 per 10 gram on May 13.