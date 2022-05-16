ASI shares 22 pictures of underground rooms of Taj Mahal

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has sought to defuse the controversy over the Taj Mahal’s 22 sealed chambers in the basement by releasing photos of the repair work that has been done within these rooms.

The photographs are online on the ASI website as part of the January 2022 bulletin, and anybody may view them by visiting their website, according to Agra ASI chief R K Patel. Tourism industry insiders stated that these images were published into the public domain to combat misconceptions regarding the contents of these rooms around the country.

The photos, which were taken just days after the Allahabad High Court dismissed Dr. Rajnish Kumar’s petition to unlock the chambers, show considerable repair work in the locked rooms, including plaster and lime pans. As per ASI sources, the restoration work in these rooms cost Rs. 6 lakhs.

In the meantime, despite the scorching heat, nearly 20,000 tourists visited the Taj Mahal on Saturday. 7154 people bought tickets in person, while 13,814 tourists bought them online.