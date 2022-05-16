Customs Intelligence department seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 2.5 crore at Karipur airport

Kozhikode: Air Customs Intelligence department seized 4.15 kg of gold in compound form and 1 kg of gold that was being smuggled through Karipur International airport.

Thamarassery native Nisar (23), Kasaragod natives Ramshad (32), Mohammed Ajmal Niyas (23), Mohammed Nishad (23) and Malappuram native Sahira (43) were behind the smuggling of gold. The passengers arrived by flights from Jeddah and Abu Dhabi. The Customs Department nabbed them, and were interrogated after suspicions were raised.

Since the gold has not been separated, the accurate amount of gold contained in the compound form has not been detected. Reportedly, the gold is worth more than Rs 2.5 crore. 4,150 grams of gold in compound form were found from the body of the smugglers and the remaining 1 kg of gold was hidden away as rope and thin rods within a trolly bag.