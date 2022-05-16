IPL 2022: Punjab Kings to face Delhi Capitals today

Mumbai: In cricket. Punjab Kings will face Delhi Capitals on today for the second time in this season of the Tata Indian Premier League. The 64th match of the Tata IPL 2022 held at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Both the teams have played 12 games each this season so far and won 6 games each. Due to the difference in their Net Run Rate, Delhi Capitals is standing 5th on the table while Punjab Kings is standing 7th on the table.

Also Read: IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships: India’s Nikhat Zareen enter quarter-finals

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Probable XIs:

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mayank Agarwal©, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant©(wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya