Jet fuel price touches an all-time high

New Delhi: The price of aviation fuel has touched an all-time high in the country. On Monday, the price of jet fuel hiked by 5.3%. This is the 10th straight increase this year.

The price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) — the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly — was hiked by Rs 6,188.25 per kilolitre or 5.29%, to Rs 1,23,039.71 per kl (Rs 123 per litre) in the national capital. Jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 41st straight day after rising by a record Rs 10 per litre each.