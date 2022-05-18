New mountain bikes series for kids launched in India

Mumbai: India based cycle brand, Avanti Bikes launched a new range of mountain bikes (MTB) series for kids, teens, and pre-teens in the Indian market. The series is named ‘Shadow 24’, ‘Spice 24’, and ‘Black Thunder’. The bicycles are already available across the country through the dealer network. It can also be booked online by visiting the website www.sportnetwork.in.

The Shadow 24 features a superlight alloy frame with a tough integrated head tube as well as a superlight alloy fork. It is priced at Rs 26,000.

Spice 24 features a light alloy frame with a tough integrated head tube, a light action twist shifter and a tough little suspension fork. It is priced at Rs 26,000.

Black Thunder MTB Series features a tough and burly frame with disc brakes and extra-wide tires. Black Thunder LE and Black Thunder 1 are priced at Rs 39,700 & Rs 35,000 respectively.