Hot air balloon ride launched in UAE

May 19, 2022, 09:37 pm IST

Ras Al Khaimah. A shopping mall in Ras Al Khaimah has launched hot air balloon ride. Manar Mall and the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has launched the service  named ‘RAK Airventure’. The 10-minute ride is priced at 75 UAE dirhams. It will  operates daily from 5pm to 7pm.

This is the first ever hot balloon ride in the UAE.  The balloon accommodates two adults at a time and rises to a height of 30 metres, providing 360-degree views of beaches, deserts, mangroves and mountains.

