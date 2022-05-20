‘Bunga bunga’ parties: Former PM accused of keeping sex slaves

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, renowned for his famed ‘bunga bunga’ parties as well as his political career, has been accused of engaging in behavior that would turn women in parties into ‘sex slaves.’ The accusation was made at a hearing in an Italian court of a case against the former Italian prime minister.

Berlusconi is currently on trial for allegedly bribing ladies to keep them quiet about the famed parties. Berlusconi has long claimed that these parties were ‘innocent and elegant occasions,’ but witnesses have spoken of ‘wild orgies’ and female attendees dressed like nuns, according to media accounts.

Berlusconi was convicted in 2013 of paying to have sex with an underage Moroccan belly dancer. Karima El-Mahroug, the belly dancer, was 17 at the time. The belly dancer was also known as Ruby The Heartstealer. The current trial against Berlusconi is a continuation of the 2013 trial. During the trial, prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano stated that ‘facts’ had been ‘passed down to history by now’.

‘The facts have been handed down to history by now, the serving premier was wont to methodically spice up his nightly entertainments trying to impress at his home groups of odalisques, hired sex slaves,’ she claimed, as cited by The Daily Mail. ‘ Berlusconi, a previous buddy of Putin, is now an elderly guy. He was a sultan with his own harem. A very wealthy and powerful man, a prime minister who associated himself with pals like Putin, who is now dragging the globe to its knees,’ she continued.

‘He bought the quiet of witnesses with money, homes, vehicles, and horses, in short, every human commodity imaginable. What transpired at these events was ethically dubious and unbelievable at the time’, Siciliano went on to say.