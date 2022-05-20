Forex Market: Indian rupee surges against US dollar

Mumbai: The domestic currency surged against the US dollar. The rising crude oil prices capped the gain of the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 77.51 against the American dollar. During trading it then gained further to reach at 77.49, registering a rise of 7 paise from the last close. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 77.56 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.29% higher at 103.02. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian equity market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 4,899.92 crore.