400 crore Citibank scam convict Shivraj Puri dies of tuberculosis

Shivraj Puri, the alleged mastermind of the Rs 400-crore Citibank scam of 2010, who was jailed in a Bhondsi jail, died on Friday in a Delhi hospital, according to officials. Puri (46) was infected with tuberculosis (TB), the officials said.

According to a top official, this is the third Bhondsi prison inmate to die from tuberculosis in the last 18 days. Puri, he claims, has been in prison since November 2020 for a fraud case filed at the Kherki Daula police station.

He was undergoing care at Mehrauli’s LRS Hospital. Puri died at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, the officials said.. Puri was arrested in November 2020 in Dehradun by Gurugram Police for land fraud. He said he had already been declared a proclaimed offender (PO).

Puri was nabbed for the first time in 2010 in connection to the Rs 400-crore Citibank scam. He was accused of luring high-net-worth corporations and individuals into making investments, then diverting the money to the stock market, resulting in huge losses of Rs 405.52 crores, according to police.