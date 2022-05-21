Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

Mumbai: Price of gold surged sharply in the commodity market. In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold edged higher for third day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 37,640, higher by Rs 280 per 8 gram.

Yesterday, price surged by Rs 320 per 8 gram. In the last three days, the price of yellow metal gained by Rs 760.

Also Read: India’s foreign exchange reserves slips down for 10th week in a row

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) gold futures ended higher. MCX gold rate on Friday closed at Rs50,845 per 10 gm. In the international market, spot gold is priced at $ 1845 per ounce.