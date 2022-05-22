BMW launches M 1000 RR 50-anniversary special edition

Mumbai: German automobile brand, BMW launched its 50th anniversary special edition of M 1000 RR in the international markets. The special edition marks the the company’s M division’s 50th anniversary. The bike is available in Sao Paulo Yellow colour.

The bike is powered by a 999cc liquid-cooled in-line four-cylinder engine. The engine produces 205 hp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine propels the bike from 0-100 kmph in 3.1 seconds and can achieve a maximum speed of around 302 kmph.

The sports motorcycle is priced at Rs 45 lakh and the pre-booking have already begun on the international market as of May 20th. It is yet unclear whether the bike will be sold in the Indian market.