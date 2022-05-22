Hockey India announces Indian squad for FIH Hockey Pro-League

New Delhi: Hockey India announced the Indian Women’s Hockey Team for the FIH Hockey Pro-League matches. Hockey India named a 24-member team. The event will be played in Belgium and Netherlands in June ahead of the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup. The Indian team will be led by Savita and Vice Captained by Deep Grace Ekka.

India is scheduled to play hosts Belgium on 11th and 12th of June followed by matches against Argentina on 18th and 19th of June and United States on 21st and 22nd of June. The Indian Women’s team is currently poised at the number one position on the pool table in the FIH Hockey Pro-League.

Team India:

Goalkeepers: Savita (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice-captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete, Baljeet Kaur

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Rani.