India’s sugar exports rise 15 times

New Delhi: Data released by the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry revealed that the sugar exports from India surged by 15 times in last 4 years. The sugar export in the 2021-22 is 15 times more than that registered in the 2017-18 season.

During 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 around 6.2 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), 38 LMT, 59.60 LMT and 70 LMT of sugar respectively was exported. In 2021-22, ), contracts for export of around 90 LMT of sugar have been signed already. In this, 75 LMT of sugar has already been exported till May 18.

Countries which import bulk of sugar from India are Indonesia, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE, Malaysia and African nations.

Inion government had given around Rs 14,456 crore to sugar mills in the last five years to facilitate export. Rs 2,000 crore have also been provided to them as carrying cost for maintaining buffer stock.