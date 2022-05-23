Renowned music director Paris Chandran passes away

Narikkuni: Renowned music director Chandran Veyattummal, popularly known as Paris Chandran passed away at the age of 66. The musician, in both cinema and drama, is survived by his wife Shailaja and children Anand Rag and Ayush.

He had rendered music for the songs in the movies ‘Njan Steve Lopez’, ‘Drishtantham’, ‘Chayilyam’, ‘Bombay Mittayi’, ‘Nagaram’, ‘Bioscope’ and ‘Eeda’. He had composed music for the radio drama ‘The Monsoon’ of BBC in 1988.

Paris Chandran has won Kerala State Award for the best background music for the movie ‘Bioscope’ in 2008 and Kerala State Television Award in 2010 for the telefilm ‘Pranayathil Oruval’. He performed several concerts at the famed Royal National Theatre during the period 1989-91 and staged many other international shows in connection with dramas.