1 in 12 British young adults identifies as homosexual, bisexual or transgender; Report

In the United Kingdom, the proportion of young adults who identify as lesbian, gay, or bisexual (LGB) has nearly doubled in four years, reaching nearly one in twelve. According to the latest data, 8.0 percent of 16 to 24-year-olds identified as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender in 2020, up from 6.6 percent in 2019 and 4.1 percent in 2016. The uptick shows an ‘increasing tendency for this age group since 2014,’ according to the Office for National Statistics.

In 2020, one out of every twenty (aged 16-24) people identified as bisexual, with 2.7 percent identifying as LGB, 1.3 percent identifying as other, and 87.3 percent heterosexual or straight. Another 3.4 percent said they did not know or refused to reply. The ONS’s estimates are based on data from the Annual Population Survey, which gathers information on sexual identity from the UK’s household population aged 16 and up.

In 2020, 3.1 percent of all adults declared themselves as LGBTQ, up from 2.7 percent in 2019 and nearly double the 1.6 percent in 2014, when the estimates began. Adults who identify as heterosexual or straight, on the other hand, have shown ‘a falling trend’ since 2014, when it was 95.3 percent, and currently stand at 93.6 percent. In 2020, London had the highest geographical proportion of adults who identified as lesbian, gay, or bisexual (2.9 percent) or bisexual (1.7 percent), while eastern England had the lowest (1.3 percent and 1.0 percent respectively).