Ukraine is fighting to keep control of a major highway leading to the front-line city of Sievierodonetsk, according to the country’s defence ministry.

Alternative methods to supply Ukrainian military in Sievierodonetsk, which is surrounded on three sides by Russian forces, exist, according to defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk.

Russia’s goal, according to Motuzyanyk, was to completely surround Ukrainian units in the city, as well as in neighbouring Lysychansk.