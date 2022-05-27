Lexar launches NM760 NVMe SSD in India

Mumbai: US based flash memory products brand, Lexar launched its NM760 NVMe SSD (solid-state drive) in India in 512GB and 1TB storage options. The 512GB Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD model is priced at Rs.10,000. Pricing for the 1TB storage variant is yet to be revealed by the company. The hard drive which comes with a five-year warranty will be available for purchase in June.

The new SSD is aimed at gamers and filmmakers and is designed to offer high speed data transfer and improved performance. It offers read speeds of up to 5.3GBps and up to 4.5GBps. It comes with support for PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe systems, along with backwards compatibility for PCIe Gen3 systems.

It is compatible with laptops and PCs, as well as PlayStation 5 gaming consoles. It uses PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe 1.4 technology for faster transfers.