Banks to remain shut for 8 days in June: Here is the full list of bank holidays

Mumbai: Banks in the country will remain closed for 8 days due to holidays. Some holidays are observed nation-wide while some local festivities being celebrated across the country.

According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks will remain shut for two days due to some festivities. Not all banks in the country will be closed on these days as some are regional holidays. The remaining six holidays in June 2022 are weekends. As per RBI, banks will be granted holidays in three categories – holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and the Closing of Bank Accounts.

Bank holidays in June 2022:

Maharana Pratap Jayanti: June 2 (Shillong)

Y.M.A. Day/Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday/Raja Sankranti: June 15 (Aizawl, Bhubaneshwar, Jammu, Srinagar)

Sunday: June 5

Second Saturday: June 11

Sunday: June 12

Sunday: June 19

Fourth Saturday: June 25

Sunday: June 26