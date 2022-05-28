Vandita Sharma named as Chief Secretary of Karnataka

Vandita Sharma, a senior IAS officer, was named the state’s new chief secretary on Friday by the Karnataka government. Sharma, an IAS official from the 1986 batch, is now the additional chief secretary and development commissioner. P Ravi Kumar, who will retire on May 31, will be replaced by her.

The senior IAS officer’s term will end in November 2023. After Teresa Bhattacharya in 2000, Malathi Das in 2006, and K Ratna Prabha in 2017, she will be the 39th chief secretary and just the fourth woman to hold the position. Hailing from Punjab, Vandita Sharma holds an undergraduate degree in Sociology and a post-graduate degree in English.

She has worked in various departments, such as Land Revenue Management, District Administration, Agriculture, Urban Development, Rural Development, Women and Child Development, Panchayati Raj, Civil Aviation, Elementary Education, Tourism, Horticulture, Finance, and Space, over the last 36 years.