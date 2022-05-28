Vivo to launch Vivo V25 Pro 5G in India soon

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Vivo will soon launch its Vivo V25 Pro 5G in India. As per reports, Vivo V25 Pro 5G will be rebranded as Vivo S15 Pro in India.

It features a 6.56-inch full-HD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM. It has a triple rear camera setup. It packs 256GB of storage and includes a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.