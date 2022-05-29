Dubai police helps Indian father to reunite with 5-year-old son after convincing mother in family dispute

The Dubai Police have helped to reunite an Indian father with his five-year-old son after 10 months of separation due to a family dispute. The force also helped the parents settle their conflict and ‘seek what is best for the child’, the police said in a press statement on Sunday.

Brigadier Dr Tariq Muhammad Noor Tahlak, director of Naif Police Station, said that the couple lived together back home in India with their son. However, she took her son and came to Dubai after a dispute with her husband. ‘Once she arrived at her parents’ home in Dubai, the mother refused to let her son speak or communicate with his father, who was financially unable, to get a UAE visit visa to come and see his child’, Brig. Tahlak said.

Brigadier Tahlak added that after 10 months, the father became financially stable and decided to come to the UAE, hoping to see his little boy and have a chat after the long separation. ‘The man sought the help of his father-in-law to convince the woman to not involve the child in the marital dispute. The father-in-law tried his best to talk his daughter into changing her mind. However, she refused’, said the officer.

The father-in-law decided to seek the Dubai Police’s assistance. The police contacted the mother and succeeded in persuading her to allow the father to see his son. The officers reminded her that this right is guaranteed by international, local and Sharia laws. ‘We explained to the mother that children’s rights must be respected, and they must never be involved in family disputes. We also reminded her that the UAE’s federal law on children’s rights (Wadeema law) obliges both parents to respect the rights of their children’, he said. The father, Shad Hussein, has expressed his gratitude to the Dubai Police for their efforts.