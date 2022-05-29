Superyacht catches fire in British marina

On Saturday, a fire erupted through a superyacht in southwest England, sending heavy columns of black smoke into the sky. The flaming vessel drifted across its marina until the security officers noticed and took action.

The 85-foot (26-metre) yacht at Torquay, Devon, was ‘well alight,’ according to police and fire officials, and the vessel had approximately 8,000 gallons of diesel fuel, prompting local areas and adjacent beaches to be cleared.

‘Due to the amounts of smoke and fumes, we are requesting that homeowners in the area keep their doors and windows closed at this time,’ Devon & Cornwall police stated. ‘Members of the public are also urged to avoid the area, and officials are clearing beaches for public safety.’

The police stated that no one was hurt in the fire and that the yacht had been secured after it was released from its mooring. The police did not reveal the owner of the vessel.