Pak PM says, ‘Will sell my clothes to help people get the cheapest wheat flour’

Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s Prime Minister, has issued an ultimatum to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, stating that if the leader does not reduce the price of a 10 kg wheat flour bag to 400 rupees within the next 24 hours, he will sell his clothes and provide the people with the cheapest flour.

‘I reiterate my words, I would sell my outfits and provide the cheapest wheat flour to people,’ the PM stated during a public meeting at Thakara stadium on Sunday. The PM’s address to the people echoed the political fervour at the public assembly. He singled out former Prime Minister Imran Khan, claiming that he was responsible for the country’s highest-ever inflation and unemployment rates.

PM Sharif also slammed Imran Khan’s government, claiming that it failed to deliver on its promise of five million houses and ten million jobs, leading to the country’s economic crisis. Shehbaz Sharif declared during the gathering, ‘I solemnly declare in front of you that I would lay down my life but put this country on the path to prosperity and development.’ The Prime Minister, speaking on the Balochistan elections, said that people have faith in him and came out to vote in his favour.