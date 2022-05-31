Russia strikes the wasteland of Sievierodonetsk, Ukraine’s army hold firm.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian forces in Sievierodonetsk were still holding out against Russia’s all-out assault to retake a bombed-out wasteland that Moscow has named the main goal of its invasion in recent days.

Russian forces currently control between a third and half of the city, according to both sides. Despite one of the war’s largest ground assaults, Russia’s separatist proxies admitted that seizing it was taking longer than expected.

According to Western military analysts, Moscow has diverted manpower and weaponry from other fronts to focus on Sievierodonetsk, anticipating that a big onslaught on the little industrial city will result in a triumph for Russia in one of its stated goals in the east.

‘We can already say that a third of Sievierodonetsk is under our control,’ Leonid Pasechnik, the leader of the pro-Moscow Luhansk People’s Republic, was quoted as saying by Russia’s TASS state news agency.

Fighting was raging in the city, but Russian forces were not advancing as quickly as predicted, he claimed, alleging that pro-Moscow forces wanted to ‘protect the city’s infrastructure’ and were moving slowly due to caution surrounding chemical plants.

According to Oleksandr Stryuk, the Ukrainian director of the local government, the Russians now control half of the city.