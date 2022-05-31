Sameer Khetarpal appointed MD & CEO of Jubilant Foodworks

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) announced Sameer Khetarpal as its new CEO and managing director for a five-year term beginning 5 September. Khetarpal, who replaces Pratik Pota, joins JFL from Amazon.

Khetarpal developed, established, and expanded multiple Amazon companies over the previous six and a half years, including Amazon Fresh, Amazon Food, and Amazon Pharmacy. Prior to joining Amazon, Khetarpal worked at McKinsey and Co. as a partner. Khetarpal is a graduate of the Indian School of Business (ISB) and has previously worked for GE Capital and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. In India, JFL owns the Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts brands.

‘We are now a multi-country, multi-brand company with deep investments in technology. We are looking to further our investments across our portfolio of brands to become a food tech powerhouse. Sameer, with his strengths in building digital-first businesses in related spaces will provide the necessary leadership to our business’, said Shyam S. Bhartia, chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks.

Khetarpal said, ‘As India’s largest food service company, JFL is uniquely poised to scale non-linearly across multiple businesses and geographies. The company has an exceptional track record of innovation and serving customers with exemplary standards’.

Jubilant FoodWorks Netherlands B.V., a fully owned subsidiary, raised its interest in DP Eurasia through different on-market transactions, the firm announced on Monday. In Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, DP Eurasia is the official master franchisee of Domino’s Pizza. JFN owned 42.70 percent of DP Eurasia’s issued share capital as of May 29, 2022.

On Monday, the firm also released its quarterly profits. The business recorded a 12.87 percent increase in quarterly revenue from operations to 1,157.88 crore in the three months to March and an 11.3 percent increase in standalone profit to 116 crore from 104.2 crore in the year-ago period. The significant expansion in the delivery channel is driving the revenue gain at Domino’s.