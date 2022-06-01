British Columbia temporarily decriminalises drug possession to combat abuse problem

Canada will temporarily decriminalise the possession of certain illegal drugs such as cocaine, MDMA, and opioids for personal use by adults in British Columbia (B.C.) to help combat the province’s burgeoning drug abuse problem, the government announced on Tuesday.

Adults found in possession of up to 2.5 grammes of illegal substances will no longer be arrested, charged, or have their drugs seized, according to an official statement.

B.C., Canada’s westernmost province and the epicentre of the country’s overdose crisis, requested such an exemption from the federal government in November.

The exemption, which is a first in Canada, is intended to reduce the stigma associated with substance use and make it easier for people to seek help from law enforcement and other authorities.

‘Removing criminal penalties for carrying small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use will reduce stigma and harm while also providing another tool for British Columbia to end the overdose crisis,’ said Carolyn Bennett, federal Minister of Mental Health and Addictions.

The exemption will be in effect from January 31, 2023 to January 31, 2026, and instead of punishing those found in possession of small amounts of exempt drugs, police will provide information on available health and social supports.