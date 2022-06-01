Forex Market: Indian rupee recovers against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar and the UAE dirham in the forex market. At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 77.58 against the American dollar. During trading, it then reached at 77.57, registering a rise of 14 paise from the last close. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee declined by 17 paise to close at its all-time low of 77.71 against the US currency. The local currency is trading at 21.13 against the UAE dirham.

Also Read: Fuel prices for June announced

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.17% higher at 101.92. Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the Indian capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs1,003.56 crore.