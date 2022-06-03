As the battle for Ukraine’s east rages on, Zelenskiy anticipates more weapons

Ukraine expects more weapons from allies following a new US pledge of assistance, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said as the battle for Ukraine’s east entered its 100th day.

According to Zelenskiy, Russia’s forces now control roughly 20% of Ukraine’s territory. In the hope of a high-profile victory, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military is focusing on the industrial Donbas region, which includes Luhansk and Donetsk.

Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said late Thursday that three civilians were killed, including two in the coal-producing town of Avdiivka, and nine others were injured. Reuters was unable to confirm the details immediately.

‘The entire temporarily occupied territory of our state is now a complete disaster zone,’ Zelenskiy said in a late-night address.

‘More good news on weapon supplies is expected from other partners… We are working hard to increase the supply of modern combat systems’ he said.

Russia has accused the US of adding ‘fuel to the fire’ with a new $700 million weapons package for Ukraine that includes advanced rocket systems with ranges of up to 80 kilometres (50 miles).

The administration of President Joe Biden has repeatedly stated that it has received assurances from Ukraine that the rocket systems will not be used to target targets within Russia.