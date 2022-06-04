Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

Mumbai: Price of yellow metal slipped down in the commodity market. In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,200, down by Rs 280 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4775, lower by Rs 35. On Friday, the price of gold increased by Rs 100 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, in the international market, gold is currently trading at a one-month high. The weakening of the US dollar supported the precious metal. Spot gold is trading at $1,850.57 an ounce. US gold futures fell by 0.99% to $1,848.10 an ounce.