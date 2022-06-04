Country hikes petrol, diesel price by Rs 30 per litre

Lahore: Pakistan government has hiked the price of petrol and diesel. The price of petrol and diesel were hiked by Rs 30 per litre. The decision announced by Pakistan’s Finance Minister Miftah Ismail.

Earlier in last week, the federal government also increased the fuel prices by Rs 30 per litre. Petrol now cost 209.86 rupees per litre and diesel 204.15 rupees per litre in Pakistan.

Earlier the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority in the country approved a massive increase of 7.91 rupees per unit in the power tariff. Thus, the power tariff is at 24.82 rupee per unit.