In Patna, archaeologists discovered 2,000-year-old walls, most likely from Kushan period.

At the site of a pond rejuvenation work in Kumrahar, Bihar’s Patna, the Archaeological Survey of India’s Patna circle discovered traces of brick walls that experts say to be at least 2,000 years old. Goutami Bhattacharya, the ASI-Patna circle’s superintending archaeologist, said the officials discovered the ruins of the walls while digging on Thursday near Kumrahar, 6 km east of Patna Railway Station, where relics of the Mauryan empire had previously been discovered.

‘The ASI is rejuvenating the protected pond as part of the Centre’s ‘Mission Amrit Sarovar’ initiative. The brick walls inside the pond are a significant find. A team of ASI experts is analysing the archeological importance of the walls,’ Ms Bhattacharya informed the Press Trust of India news agency.

‘As part of the Centre’s ‘Mission Amrit Sarovar’ effort, the ASI is revitalising the protected pond. The masonry walls that surround the pond are a rare find. A team of ASI experts is examining the walls’ archaeological significance ‘ Ms Bhattacharya informed the Press Trust of India news agency. These bricks appear to be from the Kushan era, which ruled over most of northern India, Afghanistan, and parts of Central Asia from around AD 30 to 375, but any conclusions can only be formed after a detailed search, she said.

‘We have also informed our senior officials at the ASI headquarters in New Delhi about the discovery,’ she stated. In line with the Centre’s ‘Mission Amrit Sarovar’ policy, the ASI-Patna is renewing all eleven protected water bodies in Bihar.