Texas school shooting victims sue gun manufacturer

The father of a 10-year-old girl killed in last week’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and a school employee have taken preliminary steps that could lead to lawsuits against Daniel Defense, the maker of the semiautomatic rifle used in the massacre that killed 21 people.

Lawyers for Alfred Garza, father of Robb Elementary School student Amerie Jo Garza, requested information about Daniel Defense’s marketing to teens and children in a letter sent on Friday.

‘We request that you begin providing information to us immediately rather than forcing Mr. Garza to file a lawsuit to obtain it’ the letter stated.

There have been no lawsuits filed against Daniel Defense as a result of the shooting.

Daniel Defense of Black Creek, Georgia did not respond to a request for comment right away.

According to authorities, the 18-year-old Uvalde gunman, Salvador Ramos, stormed the school on May 24 and killed 19 students and two teachers before being killed by law enforcement.

On May 17, his 18th birthday, he legally purchased his first gun.

Garza’s attorney, Josh Koskoff, led the case involving the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, which resulted in a $73 million settlement with gunmaker Beretta.